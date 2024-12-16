After a week-long absence, LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers to face the Memphis Grizzlies and helped them get the win. James finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but it was the other stuff that he did on the court that led them to victory. After the game, Anthony Davis and head coach JJ Redick spoke about James' impact on the game.

“Had some energy, which kind of brought energy to us,” Davis said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “He's obviously dealing with some stuff. But I think a week off kind of just let him heal and get back right.”

“He's the best on our team with his attention to detail and shifts,” Redick said. “An important part of us having a good team defense is his talk and his effort level on that.”

James missed time so his sore left foot could get better, but if it was up to him, he most likely would have played.

“If it was up to just me, I probably would've played,” James said. “It would've been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team and I got to listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest.”

LeBron James returns to Lakers after short absence

There was uncertainty on why LeBron James was away from the Lakers over the week, but everything came to light after their win against the Grizzlies. Before the game, JJ Redick gave James props for his longevity in the game and still being able to play at a high level.

“I played 15 [seasons] and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game, I had nothing left,” Redick said. “For guys like him, CP, the Tom Brady's of the world, the Roger Federer's of the world, it's hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long because of the toll that it takes on all of you. Not just your body.”

James continues to show people he still has some game left in the tank every night that he steps on the floor. There will probably be more times throughout the season that he takes these mini breaks, and it's only because he has to reset his body. At his age and how much he's played in his career, it's going to take longer to recover than other players, and the fact that he understands his body is commendable in itself.