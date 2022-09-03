Lakers’ LeBron James shows love to Drew Barrymore after emotional confession

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let Drew Barrymore know that he’s there for him should he need support.

The actress recently appeared on Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” where she opened up about her personal struggles. She admitted that she has “always” beaten herself up about everything, and it’s only until recently that she has learned to forgive herself.

“For me, the thing that has come the latest in my life … Only recently do I forgive myself,” an emotional Drew Barrymore shared. “But I’m there! It just took me so long to get there. I beta the shit out of myself about everything. I had to be my own parent. And God, it’s just … I’m so hard on myself. Ridiculously, painfully, miserably, unlivably hard on myself. But I’m finally on the other side of that. And I’m just so happy to be there. …

“Being okay with yourself, not competing with the others, realizing you’re your own unique snowflake of a being, and how to embrace that. Those are such big overarching themes of life. And it can take so long sometimes you just think you’ll never get there. But as of recently, I’m really having some amazing breakthroughs and it feels so good. It’s so nice.

“I beat the shit out of myself about everything.”@DrewBarrymore opens up on #TheShop about living up to her expectations and how she’s worked on healing and forgiving herself. 🙏🏾 📺: https://t.co/FEUyNeYJBQ pic.twitter.com/pC446Dlr3N — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 2, 2022

After hearing Drew Barrymore’s emotional confession, LeBron James quickly took to Instagram to share the video and send his message of love and support for the celebrity. He knows very well what it means to be in the spotlight and how to go through it, and so he understands what it took for the actress to overcome her struggles.

LeBron's message to Drew Barrymore after the actress talked about forgiving herself… #Lakers #TheShop pic.twitter.com/kMdfTozY2A — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) September 3, 2022

Fans sometimes forget that athletes and celebrities like LeBron James and Drew Barrymore are human beings with their own set of problems. With that said, it is certainly great to see them share such circumstances and show everyone that human nature many ignore.