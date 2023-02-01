NBA superstars in their Year 20 usually have a smaller role and are no longer as dominant as they used to be. However, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is unlike any superstar. He proved that much on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

James powered the Lakers to the 129-123 win over the Knicks in overtime, recording a triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He was the most impactful player on the court, and while his 3-point shooting leaves much to be desired, he did everything else nicely to help the Purple and Gold stop their two-game skid.

In the process, James became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in their 20th year in the NBA. Granted that there aren’t a lot of players who were able to play two decades in the league, but that doesn’t diminish how incredible it is for LeBron to sustain his dominance throughout the years.

The first player in NBA history to drop a triple-double in Year 20 🤩@KingJames | @Lakerspic.twitter.com/U47Q5dDW7S — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2023

That’s not the only milestone LeBron James hit against the Knicks. With his 11 dimes, he actually cracked the Top 5 of the all-time assist list. He was sixth entering the game, but he needed just nine to surpass both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash for nos. 5 and no. 4 on the list.

There’s no doubt that what James is doing this late in his career is unheard of. While he has his fair share of haters, no one can deny that he is one of the best players in the history of the game.