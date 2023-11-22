Lakers star LeBron James became the first player to ever score 39,000 points on Tuesday, but coach Darvin Ham wouldn't give him the game ball

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 points in a career on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.

That, combined with a performance reminiscent of the ‘Showtime'-era Lakers in the blowout win, should be reason for James to celebrate.

But James won't be celebrating the milestone by putting the game-ball in his trophy case. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that he refused to give James the game ball, according to Lakers Nation:

“We should all be appreciative of what we're witnessing. It's only 39,000 though, not 40, so he didn't get the game ball tonight.”

The good news for James is that, barring unforeseen circumstance, he is on track to get to 40,000 points later this season.

The Lakers legend wasn't the only future Hall-of-Famer that hit a scoring milestone on Tuesday. Suns star Kevin Durant surpassed Elvin Hayes for 11th all time on the NBA's scoring list after a 1st quarter bucket against the Blazers. The next player ahead of Durant on the scoring list is the late Moses Malone who ended his career with 27,409 career points. It's incredibly likely that Durant passes Malone this season as well within the next month or so.

All told, James had 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in just 24 minutes during the Lakers' 131-99 dismantling of the Jazz.

There is, of course, a burning question left to ask; who did Darvin Ham give the game-ball to if it wasn't LeBron James?

Up next for the Lakers – they visit the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night.