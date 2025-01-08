LeBron James turned 40 at the end of 2024. Obviously, Father Time did not get the memo. The all-time great captivated NBA fans in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown with the undermanned Dallas Mavericks, displaying the same ferocity he did in his prime years.

Following a missed 3-pointer from Rui Hachimura, Max Christie secured the offensive rebound and made a swift pass to a bulldozing James. The four-time Finals MVP soared, switched hands in mid-air and completed a thunderous dunk on Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, via ClutchPoints. He did not take much time to marvel at the feat and quickly stole the ball.

While his usage is a constant topic of conversation, James showed that he can still rev up the motor without warning. Fans are in awe over what could be regarded as one of the most memorable plays of the 2024-25 season.

Lakers' LeBron James draws big praise

“This might be the greatest dunk of his career,” @Lebronin1 posted on X. “LEBRON JAMES OH MY GOD!!!!” @LakeShowYo said. “WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS.” The legendary forward's enduring excellence is starting to become less unfathomable and more routine. Even so, it is tough for the public to be truly numb to his greatness. “This man does not age,” @xnlou1337 posted. “He’s going to be in the NBA longer than Bronny at this rate.”

Anthony Davis is the hub of the Lakers' offense, just as head coach JJ Redick intended, but James remains a high-impact player in his 22nd season. He is scoring 24.0 points on 50.7 percent shooting with 8.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game. Although his -119 plus-minus is a glaring negative, one has to respect what the 13-time All-NBA First-Teamer is doing at this stage of his career.

And Los Angeles needs him to maintain his offensive aggression if it is going to stay on the right track. The Lakers are climbing the Western Conference ladder and presently reside in fifth place with a 20-15 record. They have not lost back-to-back games in a month and do not want to see that run come to an end versus the injury-ravaged Mavericks (20-16). LeBron James and LA trail Dallas 69-59 at time of print.