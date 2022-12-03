By R.P. Salao · 1 min read

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to build momentum in the win column. The last thing they need is another injury scare.

King James, however, suffered just that a few minutes into the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. LeBron got entangled with Khris Middleton, who fell awkwardly on his left ankle:

LeBron James, who tweaked his left ankle against Indiana earlier in the week, appeared to tweak the same ankle here early in the 4th Q getting tripped up on Khris Middleton. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 3, 2022

🚨 LeBron con molestias 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q4zWAVF0z4 — L.A. Fiebre Amarilla – Lakers en español (@LAFiebreLakers) December 3, 2022

The good news is that LeBron James managed to power through said injury and stayed in the game in the primetime showcase against the Bucks.

LeBron is remaining in the game https://t.co/a4fMVweRDH — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 3, 2022

Here’s to hoping that the injury doesn’t linger or force LeBron James to miss any additional time in the games to come.