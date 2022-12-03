LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to build momentum in the win column. The last thing they need is another injury scare.

King James, however, suffered just that a few minutes into the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. LeBron got entangled with Khris Middleton, who fell awkwardly on his left ankle:

The good news is that LeBron James managed to power through said injury and stayed in the game in the primetime showcase against the Bucks.

Here’s to hoping that the injury doesn’t linger or force LeBron James to miss any additional time in the games to come.