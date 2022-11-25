Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James is approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. If LeBron manages to stay healthy and play for a few more seasons, he will likely surpass Kareem’s mark. Kevin Durant shared his brutally honest thoughts on James potentially passing Abdul-Jabbar, per ESPN.

“To be the No. 1 in anything, there’s 8 billion people in the world, we just figured that out last week, so to be the No. 1 of all time at scoring the basketball, I’m sure it’s going to be a range of emotions for him,” Durant said.

LeBron James has passed Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant in recent years. However, reaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record will be no easy task without question. But LeBron is still playing an impressive brand of basketball despite his age and the Lakers’ consistent woes.

As for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar has played in a LeBron James-dominated era. And KD is certainly not taking that for granted.

“But to be in an era where we see this live is pretty cool as well,” Durant said. “You probably can’t even describe the emotions and feelings him and his family and his friends are going to go through, but it’s cool to see it up close.”

LeBron James’ health will be the most concerning roadblock moving forward, as he’s already dealt with injury trouble to open the 2022-2023 campaign.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant and the rest of the sports world will keep their eyes on LeBron as he pursues Kareem’s all-time scoring record.