The Los Angeles Lakers prevailed over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, 134-131. Behind big numbers from Anthony Davis and LeBron James, LA pulled off their second victory in back-to-back home games. James in particular, finished the outing with 31 points and nine assists. His performance drew praise from teammate D'Angelo Russell, who complimented the superstar's longevity following the game.
“You try to compare how high he (James) jumps when he first got to the league until now…it's a little drop but he's still jumping over dudes,” Russell said, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo. “I think he's still capable, he's still got it. he's still got some years under his belt. You're seeing year 21. (You) might be seeing year 25.”
D'Angelo Russell on LeBron:
"You try to compare how high he jumps when he first got to the league til now…it's a little drop but he's still jumping over dudes…still got some years under his belt. You're seeing Year 21. Might be seeing Year 25.” pic.twitter.com/BPcB5vlW8s
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 1, 2024
With his Thursday night showing, James is now nine points away from being the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. The four-time MVP is expected to achieve the feat once the Lakers go against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
The team itself just gave the world a glimpse of what it's capable of. Just the night before, the purple and gold rallied from 21 points down to defeat the number-four seed Los Angeles Clippers. Exhausted and battered, the Lakers entered Thursday's game against a desperate Wizards team who were craving to end their losing streak.
It would not happen on LA's watch. Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis spearheaded the charge with a monster double-double of 40 points and 15 rebounds while D'Angelo Russell provided steady support with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Lakers have now won seven out of their last 10 games and are five wins above .500 (33-28). Washington, on the other hand, extends their losing streak to 13.