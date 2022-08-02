The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any groundbreaking moves this summer, but at least they were able to bring in a couple of new faces to the team. One of them is 6-foot-10 center Thomas Bryant, who could emerge as a lowkey excellent addition to LeBron James and Co.

A video of Bryant draining some triples during a recent workout session is currently making its rounds on social media — and understandably so. In it, the 25-year-old looked like he channeled his inner Stephen Curry as he drained trey after trey after trey (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN):

Thomas Bryant locking in with his outside stroke pic.twitter.com/DCzHKXUb2c — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 2, 2022

We all know how LeBron James needs shooters around him, and it looks like the Lakers have just that in Bryant. His accumen from beyond the arc isn’t exactly Bryant’s strongest suit, but based on what we’ve seen from him here, he could emerge as a strecth five for LA this coming season.

I know he was wide open, but Thomas Bryant draining five consecutive shots from 3-point territory is impressive nonetheless. He did miss his sixth attempt, but he made up for it shortly after by sinking an off-the-dribble side-step trey. His stroke also looked quite impressive, to be honest.

For what it’s worth, Bryant averaged just 0.4 triples last season on 1.6 attemps per game. In the two seasons prior, however, he drained 0.8 treys per contest on a 41.1-percent clip.

Bryant was taking part in a workout session organized by renowned basketball coach Rico Hines. James Harden and Tyrese Haliburton were a couple of big-name players that joined the workout along with Bryant.