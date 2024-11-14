Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has built a nearly perfect GOAT case over his 22-year career. First, James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing fellow GOAT candidate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, an unbreakable record for the next few decades. He is also one of only two players to play 22 seasons, but he's the only one still capable of star-level production every game. On the other hand, Michael Jordan has a pristine 6-0 Finals record, his six rings won via three-peats. Like many fans, though, Adam Silver has taken his pick for GOAT: Michael Jordan, and not LeBron James.

Here's the NBA commish picking His Airness for GOAT in this clip shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Is the Lakers superstar the GOAT?

Speaking of GOAT cases, one of the biggest knocks against LeBron James is his below-.500 record in the Finals, compared to Michael Jordan, though maybe that's not why Adam Silver picked him.

Of his ten Finals appearances, LeBron has only won four titles, though he appeared in an incredible eight straight Finals from 2011 to 2018. During his losing years, he simply ran into the juggernaut that is the Kevin Durant-starring Golden State Warriors.

Moreover, he dragged a clearly overmatched Cavaliers team to the 2018 Finals, defeating superior teams in the East seemingly by himself. During those playoffs, James averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in 22 games.

The only other Cav who scored in double figures was Kevin Love, averaging 14.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

In comparison, Jordan's Bulls in their six title-winning seasons were simply the best team in the entire NBA. Not only did they have the best two-way guard in MJ, but they also had one of the best two-way wings in NBA history in Scottie Pippen.

Besides, they also employed Dennis Rodman, one of the best defenders and rebounders in league history, and they had offensive versatility in the frontcourt with Toni Kukoc, a prototypical European player with size who can handle the ball and score from three levels.

Meanwhile, the only years where Bron had a comparable supporting cast were his championship seasons (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020). He did lose to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 to complete Dirk Nowitzki's legendary playoff run.

Likewise, one wonders whether Michael Jordan could have also pulled off LeBron James' unbelievable 3-1 comeback in the 2016 Finals against a 73-9 Warriors team.

Does it matter?

Anyway, GOAT discussions are fun, but the generational gaps are too wide for anyone to derive a fully definitive answer. Not even Adam Silver can do it.

For now, fans should enjoy the remaining years of The King in the NBA, who continues to make history at nearly 40 years old. This season, for instance, on the Lakers' opening night, LeBron and his son Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.