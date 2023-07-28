Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James conducted a workout with prospect AJ Dybantsa on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, was discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday morning, LeBron released his first personal public statement on Bronny:

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

LeBron reportedly postponed the workout with Dybantsa — a rising star and potential Klutch client — while Bronny was hospitalized (it had been scheduled for Wednesday, per the NYT). LeBron's appearance at the workout signaled optimism about Bronny's condition.

Read @AdamZagoria for details on LeBron working out with @ADybantsa on Thursday ⬇️. (Still unknown whether LeBron has had surgery on his right foot) https://t.co/XztMqlNyai — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 27, 2023

“I felt for the man,” AJ’s father, Ace, told the Times' Adam Zagoria. “After what he’s been through, he showed up, put on a good face and worked with the kid. I had chills, man.” “Didn’t know what was going to happen to his son, but even though it took him an extra day, he still showed up and worked out,” said AJ.

The footage also marks the first we've seen LeBron playing ball since the Lakers season ended on May 16, after which the 38-year-old floated retirement. The four-time MVP has since confirmed his intention to play a 21st NBA season, although that was prior to Bronny's health scare.

LeBron played the final two months of the season with a torn right foot tendon that he hinted would need surgery in the offseason (he said he wouldn't tell the media whether he undergoes the procedure). At Summer League, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka expressed optimism about the state of LeBron's and Anthony Davis' respective right foot ailments.