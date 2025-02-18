LeBron James did not let Doug Gottlieb off the hook for his critical comments, even if he had to be patient with his revenge. Weeks after the Green Bay men's basketball coach called James a bad parent and criticized the play of his son, Bronny James, the Los Angeles Lakers star clapped back at Gottlieb with a nod to the Phoenix's poor record.

When a popular college basketball X, formerly Twitter, account reminded the world of Gottlieb's shortcomings in his first season, LeBron James pounced at the opportunity. He quote-tweeted the post by throwing a few of Gottlieb's own words back into his face.

“Earned 2 not given!” James tweeted. “Gotta give him credit though! [Laughing emoji] [Poop emoji]”

At the time of the post, Gottlieb led Green Bay to a mere 2-24 record and was on the longest losing streak in the country. Due to his brash personality and controversial decision to continue “The Doug Gottlieb Show” while coaching, his unsuccessful debut season has been widely publicized on social media.

However, hours before James' tweet response, Green Bay actually managed to pick up a win and end its dreadful losing streak. With a 79-68 win over Wright State, they no longer own the longest losing streak in Division I. Before the Feb. 16 win, their last victory came on Nov. 19.

The Phoenix's 3-24 record is still one of the worst in Division I and dead last in the Horizon League. The win over Wright State was just their first in the conference.

Doug Gottlieb's critical comments of Lakers, LeBron James

Despite running a Division I basketball program, Gottlieb has not changed anything about his radio show, including how he presents himself in the media. He continues to have the same plain-spoken personality, spitting out critical comments of anyone in sight. The Lakers' situation with LeBron and Bronny James has been one of his favorite targets.

In his critical comments of the younger James, Gottlieb said the rookie did not “earn” his spot in the NBA. Gottlieb was also not a fan of Bronny James splitting time between the Lakers and their G-League team, the South Bay Lakers, for which he called his father a bad parent.

Like many fans, Gottlieb does not believe Bronny James would be in the NBA if he were not LeBron James' son. Regardless, the James family continues to thrive. Bronny James has yet to find his footing in the league but continues to make strides in the G-League.