Since making his NBA debut alongside LeBron James back in October, we haven't heard a ton from Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James. Bronny scored his first career NBA points in Cleveland, went off for 30 points in the G-League a little over a month later, and has since been splitting time between the two leagues. But arguably the greatest moment of Bronny's young career came on Friday night, when the 20-year-old rookie added a poster dunk and a new career high of 31 points to his resume.

After the game, Bronny spoke about the experience of splitting time between the NBA and the G-League, and how he's been able to get his confidence back after a shaky start in the NBA was highly criticized. ‘Grateful' was the keyword that Bronny used, and it's one that was echoed by his father, who took to X after the game to send a message to his son.

Much of this reaction is rooted in the fact that prior to the start of Bronny James' one season with the USC Trojans, he suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice session and was hospitalized for three days. It put Bronny's playing career in jeopardy, but that was the least of the concerns for the James family. Five months later, Bronny made his USC debut, and was eventually selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

James has logged just 29 minutes of action in the NBA, but has performed well in the G-League, averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game in three appearances for the South Bay Lakers.