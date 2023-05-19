A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a deep hole right now. This is after they lost Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets, 108-103, as Nikola Jokic and Co. secured a commanding 2-0 lead in this best-of-7 series. Thankfully for LA, they have former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas to lean on for advice on what they must do to overcome this gargantuan challenge they have ahead.

Thomas, who has had previous stints with both the Lakers and the Nuggets, believes that the key for LA would be to give more minutes to two bench players that haven’t had much of a say throughout these NBA Playoffs:

“Lake show need to play Tristan & Malik Beasley. Playoffs are about matchups. Everybody can’t play every series. Make the adjustments.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Tristan has championship pedigree & has 6 fouls!! Malik is a knockdown shooter he gives y’all the space u need especially when AD & Bron are in,” Thomas said in his tweet.

That’s… interesting. For what it’s worth, Tristan Thompson did get on the court in Game 2, logging a full 12 seconds. Malik Beasley, however, didn’t even leave the bench on Thursday night.

This is not exactly conventional advice from Isaiah Thomas, and I’m not sure if coach Darvin Ham or LeBron James will be on board with this. Either way, the Lakers desperately need to make some major adjustments as the series heads to LA for Games 3 and 4. These are now both must-win contests for the Lakers because one loss at home could spell the end of the season for them.