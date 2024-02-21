Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell believe the Los Angeles Lakers can use their 2023 success to fuel a post-All-Star break run.

For as unsteady as the 2023-24 regular season has been for the Los Angeles Lakers, at least they have a foundation of success to fall back on: Their post-All-Star break surge in 2023, which powered them through the Play-In tournament and into the Western Conference finals.

One year later, they might need to replicate that unlikely run.

The 2022-23 Lakers entered the All-Star break at 27-32, facing an uphill climb into the postseason. But, sparked by a busy trade deadline, the emergence of Austin Reaves as a lead playmaker, and the earlier-than-expected return of LeBron James from a foot injury, the Lakers won 16 of 23 games to close the regular season.

At practice on Wednesday — the team's first post-All-Star break gathering, though LeBron and Darvin Ham were absent. — Reaves said the Lakers can benefit from their recent shared history.

“It's a new season for sure, but you can definitely look back at the position we were in last year and how we finished the season and carrying that momentum in the playoffs,” Reaves told ClutchPoints.

The Lakers sat idle at the 2024 trade deadline, banking on last season's turnaround, long-term power of cohesion, and their pre-break groove. They've won six of their last eight games. Over the last five games, they trail the Golden State Warriors — hot on their tails for the No. 9 seed, and whom they face Thursday — by 0.2 assists per game for the league lead in average assists.

“Definitely want to continue where we left off,” said D'Angelo Russell, who's ignited the Lakers' attack as much as anybody.

DLo is averaging 23.4 points, and 6.9 assists on 46% 3-point shooting since rejoining the starting lineup on Jan. 13. The Lakers are 11-5 since. Reaves, meanwhile, is averaging 21.7 points, and 6.8 assists on .514/.460/.825 shooting splits over his last nine games — resembling his post-break production of last year.

The Lakers have also benefited from Ham's belated inclusion of Rui Hachimura into the starting lineup — a key ingredient in their 2023 postseason run. Hachimura is putting up 15.0 points on 63.8% shooting in his six games back in the mix. The Lakers are 5-1.

Russell claimed Wednesday that he pays no attention to the standings. If he does take a gander, he'll see the long odds the Lakers are facing to secure the No. 6 seed — an internal goal that LeBron spoke openly about in Indianapolis. With 26 games left, the Lakers (30-26) sit three games in the loss column behind the six-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (31-22) and three losses behind the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) and Sacramento Kings (31-23).

Above all else, though, Russell's confidence in the Lakers stems from the heads of the snake, LeBron James and Anthony Davis — who happen to be available, refreshed, and locked in.

“I mean, the leader of our team is LeBron James, got AD following,” said Russell when asked about the team's sense of urgency. “Those guys just came off All-Star appearances. That reset helped them. Makes it easier for us to follow them … When you got those two guys leading the back, it makes everything easier.”

The Lakers open their “second half” with a back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday, followed by a matchup with Victor Wembayama and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Strap in.