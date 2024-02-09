Rob Pelinka explained why the Lakers didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka explained the front office's decision not to make a move before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Pelinka said the Lakers fielded “hundreds” of calls and numerous offers, just not the “right” one. Pelinka noted the lack of “marquis names” that changed teams amid a distinct seller's market.

“You can't buy a house that's not for sale. We spent a lot of time looking for ways to use assets to make our team better. But, the right move wasn't there.”

As Pelinka pointed out, the Lakers only had one first-round pick (2029 or 2039) to trade at this deadline, but they'll have two more to package in deals over the summer. Despite 39-year-old LeBron James signaling impatience to the front office, the Lakers didn't feel it was worth sacrificing future assets for what would have “marginal” upgrades.

“In terms of what was available at the trade deadline, we had one first-round draft pick, was our only hook to fish with,” said Pelinka. “This summer and at the time of the draft, we'll have three first-round draft picks to look for deals, which I think will really unlock an access to potentially a greater or bigger swing. We didn't want to shoot a small bullet now that would only lead to very marginal improvement at the expense of making a much bigger and more impactful movement potentially in June and July.”

Here’s Rob Pelinka explaining the Lakers’ approach to the trade deadline. “You can’t buy a house that’s not for sale.” Pelinka stressed the two additional first-round picks the Lakers can trade this summer. pic.twitter.com/MMUth40DBU — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 9, 2024

Pelinka said LeBron indicated that he's solely focused on basketball.

“The last conversation I had with him was that he was focused on the guys in the locker room and making them the best players and teammates he can be,” Pelina shared. “I think he said after our last game, ‘I love these guys.' He knows, as our leader and as our captain, that building those guys up and getting the best version of themselves is gonna be important to the run we make.”

Pelinka said the Lakers prioritized continuity with a roster that made the conference finals last year. (Pelinka's press conference came in between the Kobe Bryant statue unveiling and a matchup with the Denver Nuggets — the team that swept the Lakers out of the playoffs.) Shortly after Pelinka spoke, Darvin Ham echoed those sentiments.

“We've had our ups and down … but when we're whole, I have all the confidence in the world in everybody in that locker room,” said Ham.

Pelinka said the Lakers hope Jarred Vanderbilt can avoid surgery and return and the team will host for a boost from Gabe Vincent, who's expected back in March. In the meantime, Pelinka said the Lakers will target a “ball-handling guard”, then the “best player available” on the buyout market.

“It's a thoughtful and tricky calculus at times when the trade deadline is upon us,” said Pelinka. “Our fans understand that this season is incredibly important and we will be very aggressive with our open roster spot. There's a really good group of names available on the looming buyout market. … So we're gonna look for ways to upgrade our team there.”

The Lakers are 27-25 and ninth in the Western Conference.