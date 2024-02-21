This doesn't seem good.

The Los Angeles Lakers come out of the NBA All-Star break with a road game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. However, on Wednesday, ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo reported that both LeBron James and Darvin Ham were absent from practice.

‘LeBron James is not at Lakers practice today due to an “excused absence,” per the team. He will join the Lakers in San Francisco. Darvin Ham is not at Lakers practice today due to a personal matter.'

The good news is that LeBron James will join the Lakers in San Francisco, so all signs point to him being able to play, although nothing has been officially announced, either.

The Warriors-Lakers game on Thursday comes right off the tail of some wild trade rumors involving LeBron potentially going to Golden State. Nonetheless, he is staying put, and the discussions over this upcoming summer will revolve around James' future.

The Lakers enter the post-All-Star break with a 30-26 record and 9th in the Western Conference. The Warriors are 27-26 and 10th in the West, so these two teams are neck and neck in the standings with a lot of basketball left to be played.

Ham's status is a bit up in the air as well as he missed practice due to a personal matter, and it will be worth monitoring to see if he or James are available for Thursday's game against the Warriors in Northern California.

We will provide more information as it comes out regarding the status of LeBron James and Darvin Ham.