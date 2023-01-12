On Thursday, the second round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game was released. There were some notable changes, but once again LeBron James and Kevin Durant are leading the way, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania pointed out.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead in the NBA’s second fan voting returns for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/naVKXu2xot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2023

The Western Conference front court has James leading with just under five million votes. He is followed by Nikola Jokic with 3.44 million, Anthony Davis with 2.95 million and Zion Williamson with 2.85 million.

The Eastern Conference All Star front court has Durant with 4.5 million votes. That barely beat out Giannis Antetokounmpo who garnered 4.47 million votes. He cut Durant’s lead in half with the latest round of All Star votes. Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are just behind. Notably, Tatum surpassed Embiid from the first round of voting. Embiid’s recent injury, along with the stellar, consistent play from Tatum, likely led to that development.

Not nearly as many All Star votes were cast for guards thus far. Steph Curry leads all guards with 3.9 million votes. Luka Doncic isn’t far behind with 3.65 million, but no one out west has more than 1.3 million. The Eastern Conference All Star guards are headed by Kyrie Irving, who received three million votes. Donovan Mitchell was not far behind with 2.7 million and there was once again a massive drop off after that, cutting into the deficit behind Kyrie from the first round of voting. That’s likely because of the insane stretch from Mitchell, including his historic 71-point game.

The 2023 NBA All Star Game will be held on Sunday, February 19th at the Vivint Arena in Utah.