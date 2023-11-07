Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks with a bold claim saying he's going to lock up Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“I'm ready to lock him up,” Brooks said. “He's been shooting the ball well, playing well, so I'm just there to make him tired, make him get into that 4th quarter early.”

Dillon Brooks on his matchup with LeBron “Ready to lock him up” pic.twitter.com/YnNNUMZWk5 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 7, 2023

This isn't the first time Brooks has “poked the bear” that is LeBron James as the two went back-and-forth last season. It reached a new height in the Western Conference first round series between the Lakers and Brooks' former team in the Memphis Grizzlies. After James had some great offensive performances, Brooks called the Lakers star “old.”

“I don't care — he's old. You know what I mean?” Brooks said of James. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears.”

So far with Houston, Brooks is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds through six games in his stint. James on the other hand is recording 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. A new chapter of this “rivalry” between Brooks and James will be written as after the Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, they'll stay home as they get the Lakers fresh off a one-point loss to the Miami Heat tomorrow night.