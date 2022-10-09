The Los Angeles Lakers gave vice president and GM Rob Pelinka an extension that runs through 2026, but clearly, a lot of people are not happy with the decision.

Pelinka’s two-year extension aligns his contract with that of newly hired head coach Darvin Ham. As reported earlier, however, the deal with Pelinka has been agreed upon last spring before the Lakers officially signed Ham.

The decision caused a lot of people to raise their eyebrows, though. After the disastrous 2021-22 season when the Lakers missed the playoffs, it’s just bizarre to see the team show faith in the man that many claim is the reason for their struggles.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports noted that Pelinka was more responsible for the Lakers’ ugly showing last campaign than Frank Vogel. However, while Vogel was fired, Pelinka was awarded an extension.

Rob Pelinka was more responsible for last season's debacle than Frank Vogel was. Frank Vogel got fired on Twitter five seconds after the finale. Rob gets a contract extension. It pays—apparently literally—to be a part of the Lakers family. https://t.co/dlzy0W4x6S — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 8, 2022

Others share the same sentiment. Many mocked the Lakers as well since it doesn’t look like the team has learned anything over the past few years. Some also questioned what exactly Pelinka has done to earn that extension.

Rob Pelinka is, arguably, the worst general manager in the NBA and the Lakers said, “We need more of this.” Very unserious franchise. — Colb (@___Colb___) October 8, 2022

Rob Pelinka not trading Russ and earning a contract extension pic.twitter.com/BdardAnqoR — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) October 8, 2022

i’ve seen enough of rob pelinka as the gm of the los angeles lakers. he’s overstayed his welcome at dis point the fact dat he just got a 4 year extension man just wow — Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) October 8, 2022

Sure enough, the only way for Rob Pelinka to change the mind of his critics and detractors is for the Lakers to compete for the championship and actually win it. The way he constructed the Purple and Gold roster has already raised plenty of questions, and after that extension, he needs results now more than ever.

Anyone who thought Rob Pelinka was gonna be gone anytime soon just ain’t been paying attention to the way the Lakers been moving the last 5 years lol — Ry (@JustRyCole) October 8, 2022

respect to rob pelinka man he deserves every penny IMO, without him the raps would have THT instead of precious https://t.co/Abtj8n3Ns7 — raptor moments (@raptormoments) October 8, 2022

Whether the Lakers can compete for the title in 2022-23 remains to be seen, but if they can’t, Pelinka is likely to be on the receiving end of a massive backlash.