The Los Angeles Lakers might have lost their second straight game on Thursday night, but all things considered, it actually wasn’t all that bad. It’s tough to see LA go down 0-2 to start the season, no doubt, but there have to be some positive takeaways from Thursday’s 103-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

If anything, the Lakers showed better team chemistry in this one as opposed to their opening-night blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors. Newcomer Patrick Beverley has been integral in this respect, and Pat Bev animatedly coaching up teammate Anthony Davis on the sidelines is a clear testament to this fact (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Pat Bev coaching up AD.

Beverley’s primal scream at the end is hilarious, but you have to say that he did a commendable job in hyping up AD here. His veteran leadership is one of the main reasons the Lakers picked up Pat Bev during the offseason, and he’s been playing his part as expected.

Unfortunately, Beverley has struggled mightily on the basketball court in the two games he’s played for the Lakers thus far. On Thursday against the Clippers, the veteran scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting. Pat Bev is great and all, but LA needs him to be much better on offense.

Despite the glass-half-full angle I’m trying to spin here, I must admit that things are undeniably looking bleak for the Lakers at the moment. At the end of the day, what matters the most is that they’re now 0-2 to start the season. It’s not all bad for the Lakers right now, but it’s also absolutely true that things could be much, much better.