‘Stick through it’: Patrick Beverley pleads with fans amid Lakers’ rocky start to the season

The Los Angeles Lakers play their first home game of the season on Thursday night, and it was an opportunity for them to bounce back following their opening-night blowout loss against the defending champs Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patrick Beverley was assigned with the task of addressing the home crowd right before tipoff, and he had a strong message for Laker nation amid the team’s rocky start to the season.

Beverley took to center court to deliver a message on behalf of his teammates and the entire organization. Pat Bev had to remind the fans that they should brace themselves for what should be a rollercoaster of a season ahead (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“It’s going to be a hell of a year this year,” Beverley said. “We’re gonna have a lot of ups, a lot of downs. Stick through it. We’re going to the playoffs. We’re trying to make some real good sh*t happen. Turn up.”

“We’re gonna have a lot of ups, a lot of downs. Stick though it, we’re trying to make some real good sh*t happen. Turn up.” Patrick Beverley’s message to Lakers fans 😤 pic.twitter.com/WYX1MnBViN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

Apart from a rather horrendous offseason where they went 1-5, and their lackluster showing on opening night against Stephen Curry and Co., there’s also been a lot of buzz surrounding Russell Westbrook and his role with the team. It seems like head coach Darvin Ham wants to try and have Russ come off the bench, but it also looks like the former league MVP is simply having none of it.

Beverley is rallying the troops here, so to speak, and it’s a commendable effort from the new Lakers recruit. The home crowd responded with cheers and applause, and it is clear that they’re getting behind their squad — for now, at least.