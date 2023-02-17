There was a lot of talk surrounding Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers when they decided to bring in Patrick Beverley to the squad during the offseason. Concerns were raised about how Russ and Pat Bev would co-exist given their history of having one of the fiercest individual feuds in the history of the NBA. As it turns out, the pair had already settled their differences, and it pretty much worked out for them during their time together as teammates — relatively speaking, of course.

Now that both veterans have parted ways with the Lakers, Beverley had some things to say about Westbrook and the latter’s tenure in LA. According to Pat Bev, who is currently a free agent after negotiating a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, the one thing that stood out to him the most was Russ’ dedication to the game:

“To see how Russ is every game day — the first person in the locker room every single game,” Beverley recalled. “… I’m on first bus, ‘Bron on first bus, AD on first bus. We get to the locker room, Russ is there dressed, fully worked out already. Headphones on, locked in.”

When Beverley first arrived in LA, both he and Westbrook claimed that they no longer had any beef. As a matter of fact, they had already become close friends. Now that they’re apart, Beverley says that their bond is something that will never be broken:

“That’s my dawg. Lifetime dawg. Like, some real s–t,” Beverley said. “… We caught a real brother vibe. It was some real s–t, though. I didn’t know he knew the game of basketball the way he know the game. He know the game in and out.”

Pat Bev on Westbrook and the relationship they have pic.twitter.com/2n2cKaU6Uh — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 16, 2023

Much like Beverley, it seems that Russell Westbrook is also headed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz. Should this come to fruition, both players will be unrestricted free agents. Who knows, perhaps they end up being teammates again somewhere down the road. Anything can happen, right?