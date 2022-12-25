By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.

A clear testament to this fact is how Beverley recently revealed that he spent Christmas Eve with his dear friend. Pat Bev admitted that it’s quite ironic considering how they once wanted to take each other’s head off on the court.

“Funny how life works. Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44,” Beverley wrote.

That’s awesome. I imagine Beverley’s and Westbrook’s families all having Christmas Eve dinner together. This is one of the most special occasions of the year, and more often than not, folks spend this with the people they love the most. This obviously speaks volumes about Russ and Pat Bev’s current relationship.

Unfortunately, the sad reality is that these two might not be teammates for very long. Both Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have seen their names dragged into trade rumors as the Lakers look to reshape their current roster. Ironically, it’s now Beverley who seems to be on the brink of a move away from Hollywood, with Russ successfully securing his short-term future in LA thanks to his emergence as a second-unit stud for coach Darvin Ham. Whether or not this will be enough to keep the former league MVP with the Lakers in the long haul, however, remains to be seen.