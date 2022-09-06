Patrick Beverley gets brutally honest on major difference between repping Lakers, Clippers

Patrick Beverley is without a doubt one of the most polarizing individuals in all of the NBA. He’s the type that you love if he’s on your team, and you just despise him when he’s not. Most Los Angeles Lakers fans likely feel this way now that they have no other choice but to welcome Pat Bev with open arms despite the fact that he was with the “enemy” not too long ago.

Beverley was a thorn on the Lakers’ side, particularly during his four-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. That’s water under the bridge, though, now that the veteran has taken his talents to Hollywood. Even Beverley himself knows that it’s much different repping this side of town (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Very different,” he said. “Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.”

Patrick Beverley did not go into detail to explain his answer, and it’s not entirely clear what he meant when he said that he feels there’s a “different respect” now that he’s with the Lakers.

For some context, however, let’s not forget that Beverley does have a bit of bad blood towards the Clippers. Last season, the 6-foot-1 combo guard was fined a whopping $30,000 for his post-game comments after his Minnesota Timberwolves took down the “weak ass” Clippers in the play-in tournament. Apparently, Beverley’s exit from the Clippers may not have been very cordial.

The Lakers and the Clippers face off for the first time this season on October 20th, and the Pat Bev narrative definitely adds another layer to this age-old rivalry.