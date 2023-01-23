A Damian Lillard-Patrick Beverley beef is brewing. Beverly mocked Lillard during the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Beverley later called out a certain narrative around Lillard after the game, per Ballislife.com on Twitter.

“If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night,'” Beverley said in response to being asked about Lillard’s “slow shooting night” during his press conference. “‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better.”

Damian Lillard posted a response to Beverley on Twitter.

“Con man. Flip from above the rim,” Lillard wrote.

Lillard and Beverley previously needed to be separated after exchanging words. Beverley is known for getting under his opponent’s skin. Although he is a controversial player, the Lakers did go onto win the game.

Lakers’ guard Dennis Schroder shared his thoughts on Beverley mocking Damian Lillard during the game.

“I mean, that’s PB,” Schroder said with a laugh. “That’s what he does. He lives for those moments, and he’s been doing it throughout his whole career. So you can’t blame him.”

The Lakers are now 22-25 on the season. Meanwhile, the Blazers fell to 21-25 with the defeat. Damian Lillard is still performing at a high level for Portland, averaging 29 points per game on 44.5 percent field goal and just under 36 percent three-point shooting. Lillard is also dishing out over 7 assists per contest for the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard will look to lead the Blazers to a victory in their next clash with Patrick Beverley and the Lakers in February.