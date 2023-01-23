The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds are reportedly not interested in Bauer, per Reds’ beat reporter Mark Sheldon.

“According to a source, the Reds are not interested in signing free agent Trevor Bauer, who was released by the Dodgers after serving a 194 game suspension,” Sheldon wrote on Twitter.

The Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment after his original suspension was reduced. He became a free agent after not being claimed by any teams. He’s now eligible to pitch in 2023, but he’s received minimal interest in MLB free agency. Teams either aren’t interested at all or are quietly pursuing the right-hander.

As aforementioned, Trevor Bauer is a former Cy Young winner. He’s one of the better pitchers in the game but also brings a PR distraction. Teams are currently in the process of deciding whether or not his talent is worth the extra PR element.

The Reds made sense as a possible destination since they already have ties to him and are in a small market. It would be nothing short of a PR circus if Bauer were to end up in a big market such as New York. Based on this report, Cincinnati likely will not sign Trevor Bauer.

But they could change their minds down the road. We will continue to provide updates on Bauer as they are made available.