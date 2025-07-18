After the All-Star Game, the New York Mets opened the second half of the season with a key bullpen reinforcement by officially activating veteran left-hander Brooks Raley from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. Raley, who hadn't pitched in the majors since April 2024, wrapped up a flawless rehab assignment — tossing nine scoreless innings across three minor league levels — before rejoining the Mets as their lone active left-handed reliever. The team designated Richard Lovelady for assignment to make room on the roster.

The 37-year-old southpaw signed a one-year deal with the Mets in late April after spending most of the offseason unsigned while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. His contract, valued at $1.85 million with incentives and a club option for 2026, gave the Mets a potential high-leverage arm just when they lost A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending injuries. In 2023, during his first stint with New York, Raley delivered a 2.80 ERA over 54 2/3 innings with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 43% ground ball rate. The Mets hope he can rediscover that form in the crucial stretch run.

With both Minter and Young sidelined, the Mets cycled through several left-handed relievers without success, including Lovelady, Génesis Cabrera, José Castillo, and Colin Poche. However, Raley's rehab numbers — 13 strikeouts, just one walk, seven hits allowed, and a 52.6% ground ball rate — provide optimism for a bullpen that struggled with consistency throughout the first half. His activation also triggers a $250,000 roster bonus as part of his deal.

Lovelady's departure ends a turbulent stint with the Mets. The 30-year-old lefty posted a 10.80 ERA across eight appearances and 8 1/3 innings. After bouncing around with the Blue Jays, Twins, and Mets organizations this year, Lovelady is likely headed back to free agency if he clears waivers — a path he's already traveled multiple times in 2025. Despite his struggles at the MLB level, Lovelady did shine briefly in Triple-A with the Twins, registering a 1.31 ERA over 20 2/3 innings.

Raley's return and the Mets' update on two other pitchers recovering from injuries. Right-hander Paul Blackburn is officially assigned to the Florida Complex League Mets.

