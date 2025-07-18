Usually in the NBA, there's not a lot of events that get more intense than a Game 7. The 2025 NBA Finals forced both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers into a seven-game series. But in the end, it was the Thunder who emerged victorious by winning Game 7 with the score of 103-91 to be crowned champions. Here are the 10 best Game 7s in NBA Playoffs history.

10. 2024 Western Conference Semifinals

Minnesota Timberwolves def. Denver Nuggets (98-90)

The Denver Nuggets' title defense was on the line against a well-equipped Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves were built to limit then two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with their deep frontcourt rotation led by Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid.

Minnesota also enjoyed the presence of Anthony Edwards and two-way player Jaden McDaniels. Towns and McDaniels scored 23 points apiece, while Edwards chipped in with 16. All five starters finished in double-digit scoring as the Wolves overcame a 20-point third-quarter deficit to win going away.

9. 2020 Western Conference First Round

Denver Nuggets def. Utah Jazz (80-78)

In the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it looked like the Utah Jazz were taking care of business by racing to a 3-1 start in the series. However, thanks to Jokic and Jamal Murray, the team fought their way back into the series to force a Game 7. It was ultimately tight as the game needed a game-winner by Jokic with 27 seconds left to help Denver advance to the second round and to seal the series comeback.

8. 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks def. Brooklyn Nets (115-111)

The Game 7 duel between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets was so close that it was decided by inches. If Kevin Durant hadn't stepped on the 3-point line, the game would've ended in favor of the Nets. But instead, the game was sent to overtime, as the Bucks leaned on Giannis Antetokounmpo's monster night to survive the second round. Giannis finished Game 7 of the semis with 40 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, spoiling Durant's 48-point masterpiece.

7. 2018 Eastern Conference Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers def. Boston Celtics (87-79)

In the middle of LeBron James' Finals streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves in a do-or-die game against a young Boston Celtics core led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With both teams facing fatigue in the series, James wouldn't be denied his eighth straight trip to the Finals with a monster outing. He finished Game 7 of the ECF with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists in all of the game's 48 minutes. Twelve of his total points were scored in the fourth quarter to propel Cleveland back into the Finals.

6. 1998 Eastern Conference Finals

Chicago Bulls def. Indiana Pacers (88-83)

During the Chicago Bulls' dominant run, it was quite rare for them to encounter a series that reached seven games. But in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers gave them a run for their money. Initially, Indiana had the hot start by racing to a 20-8 lead. However, the Bulls eventually came to life to keep the Pacers within striking distance.

It was a big time 3-point basket by Steve Kerr, who scored 11 points off the bench, that shifted the momentum in favor of Chicago in the fourth quarter. After that, Indiana struggled to score, and the Windy City celebrated their third straight trip to the NBA Finals. Michael Jordan was the man for the Bulls, leading his team with 28 points. On the other hand, Toni Kukoc stepped up with 21 markers.

5. 2010 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers def. Boston Celtics (83-79)

After winning the 2009 NBA title, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers weren't done yet. Pitted in a Finals rematch, the Purple and Gold were forced to exorcise their 2008 Finals ghosts in the form of the Boston Celtics. And in Game 7, both powerhouses made sure to let it all out on the floor.

Bryant struggled throughout the game, scoring 23 points on just 6-of-24 shooting. But thanks to a clutch 3-pointer by Metta World Peace, who finished with 20 points, the Lakers escaped with a slim four-point margin to seal the back-to-back.

4. 2000 Western Conference Finals

Los Angeles Lakers def. Portland Trail Blazers (89-84)

Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals was controversial. There was a huge discrepancy between the two teams' free-throw attempts. Furthermore, the Lakers miraculously fought back from a 15-point hole. Nonetheless, the game featured the iconic alley-oop play between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Both Bryant and O'Neal combined for 43 points to clinch a Finals berth, stealing the crucial game away from a well-rounded Blazers squad.

3. 2013 NBA Finals

Miami Heat def. San Antonio Spurs (95-88)

The San Antonio Spurs were just reeling from a miraculous Ray Allen 3-pointer in Game 6 to blow away all the momentum that nearly won them a championship. Nonetheless, the Spurs were still fighting in Game 7 against the Miami Heat's Big Three. Naturally, the Spurs neutralized Game 6 heroes Ray Allen and Chris Bosh, limiting them to zero points.

However, they made a mistake in letting LeBron James go off. The King finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, capped off by a huge midrange dagger to win his second straight NBA championship.

2. 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Toronto Raptors def. Philadelphia 76ers (92-90)

It's quite rare for a seven-game series to be decided by a buzzer-beater, especially in a Game 7. However, despite the Toronto Raptors being led by a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, the team managed to escape a hungry Philadelphia 76ers squad led by Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons. Leonard carved out another masterclass in the playoffs, scoring 41 points, none bigger than his corner jumper that bounced into the basket to beat the buzzer and to advance into the ECF.

1. 2016 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers def. Golden State Warriors (93-89)

No team came back from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals until the Cavaliers did so in 2016. Despite going up against a historic 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving worked together to will the Wine and Gold to make history. And in Game 7, it required a clutch rejection by LeBron James on Andre Iguodala followed by a go-ahead 3-pointer by Irving to seal the deal. Both James and Irving combined for 53 points and +14 to complete the historic comeback.