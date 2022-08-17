Pau Gasol jersey retirement date, revealed

Pau Gasol is a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers history and his name will go into the rafters this season. On March 7th, 2023, the organization is set to retire the Spaniard’s No. 16 jersey which he wore for seven seasons at the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena of course).

A Champion, legend, and forever part of the Lakers Family. 3/7/23 – We raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters pic.twitter.com/F9snGrHO9o — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 17, 2022

Pau Gasol won two NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 alongside the late Kobe Bryant. He also made three All-Star teams during his time with the franchise and was one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA.

In the seven seasons, Gasol posted averages of 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, serving as the perfect lob threat for Kobe. He also played for the Grizzlies, Bulls, Spurs, and briefly the Bucks in 2018-19 before heading back to Spain to play for FC Barcelona. He ultimately retired from basketball last October.

Aside from the All-Star appearances and rings, Pau Gasol thrived on the international stage as well, leading his country to three gold medals at the Summer Olympics alongside his brother Marc.

Gasol will become only the 11th Laker ever to have his number retired, joining a decorated list consisting of Kobe, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and others. He initially came over to the Lakers in 2008 in a trade with the Grizzlies. The rest is history.

Pau Gasol is always going to be remembered as a Lakers legend and now his threads will be up in the rafters to look at forever. Very well deserved. March 7th can’t come soon enough.