Pau Gasol is without a doubt one of the greatest players in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history. The fact that he’s going to get his jersey retired on Tuesday is a clear testament to this fact. One thing that also cannot be denied is how Gasol’s Lakers legacy would not have been possible without the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Gasol won two memorable titles with the Lakers, and he did it alongside Kobe. Pau probably wouldn’t be a two-time champion right now had it not been for the Black Mamba. Perhaps even Gasol himself would not deny this notion.

The Spanish national was understandably emotional ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday night. Gasol could not help but look back on his relationship with Kobe and the Lakers icon’s untimely passing:

“I miss him a lot,” Gasol said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, but to love his family. That’s how I deal with it.”

Apart from being a dynamic duo on the basketball court, Gasol and Bryant were also very close friends off it. So much so, that Pau is actually the godfather of Bryant’s kids. Gasol also named his own daughter after Kobe’s daughter, Gianna, who sadly, also passed away in 2020 with his dad.

Tuesday will be a momentous occasion for both the Lakers organization and of course, for Pau Gasol. Kobe and Giannia will be smiling down from heaven as they watch Gasol receive the ultimate honor of his decorated basketball career.