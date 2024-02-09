Phil Jackson had the Lakers faithful laughing.

The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers dynasties do not have just one thing in common. They are bound by a lot of similar schemes, two gritty shooting guards with a killer mentality, and Phil Jackson. Michael Jordan was always the guy who would never back down from a challenge but there was something special about Kobe Bryant that made him drop a hilarious declaration. The former Lakers coach unveiled a funny story during the Black Mamba's statue unveiling ceremony, via ClutchPoints.

“Michael and I were sitting there. Kobe walked in after his shower. He said, ‘Michael, I can take you one-on-one.' And Michael said, ‘Well, I think you might. I'm 37, you're 22 right?” Phil Jackson disclosed as the Lakers faithful burst into laughter.

It is not often that Michael Jordan admits that a certain player could beat him even in the present day. However, he knows that the Lakers legend was special. He would then be his big brother for years to come. The two would bond over defensive maneuvers, working on Kobe Bryant's fadeaway, and playing against each other well after the Bulls legend's retirement.

This is also where Bryant was able to form his teaching style. He imparted his knowledge to other young members of the Lakers when he was a veteran. The Lakers great instilled his Mamba Mentality in them such that they put in the work that he and Jordan had to keep the game competitive. Now, Bryant will always be immortalized as one of the greatest Lakers with three statues.