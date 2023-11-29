Veteran actor Rob Lowe shared a hilarious story on how Pat Riley banned him from staying near Magic Johnson and the Lakers int he 1980s.

It turned out legendary Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley had a beef with veteran actor Rob Lowe in the 1980s. Rob Lowe and Magic Johnson had several things in common: they were both from the Midwest, almost the same age, and Southern California residents. The actor said he got to know Magic Johnson well because they spent a lot of time together in the 1980s, per the Pablo Torre Finds Out show.

Pat Riley once had to ban @RobLowe from staying at the same hotel as Magic Johnson during the Showtime Lakers era. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xi8hQdhrtc — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) November 29, 2023

However, Pat Riley banned Rob Lowe from Lakers team activities at one point.

“Riley, you know, at one point banned me from staying in the same hotel,” Lowe said.

“Well, it was because it was the 1980s and I was single…I was a very bad influence on the Lakers. (The) Lakers love me! Riley, not so much,” Rob Lowe quipped on Wednesday.

Lowe insinuated Riley's ban happened during the 1989 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. He said there was nothing to do near the Pistons' Pontiac Silverdome when the Lakers were on the road.

“So, you know, you can do the math,” Rob Lowe said.

To make matters worse for Lowe and Johnson, Isiah Thomas' Pistons swept the Lakers for their first of back-to-back NBA championships.

Apparently, Rob Lowe is a far cry from his carefree bachelor days in the 1980s. The veteran actor celebrated 33 years of sobriety this past spring.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction, hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!” Lowe wrote on social media.

As for his old tormentor Pat Riley, he and Magic Johnson played in Showtime Lakers reunion scrimmage game last year. It's great to see the two Lakers legends strut their wares on the court.