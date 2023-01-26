The Rui Hachimura trade got more than a few Los Angeles Lakers fans excited. He’s no star, but the 24-year-old is expected to make an impact on his new team as LA looks to make a push for a playoff spot in the West. As it turns out, however, not everyone was over the moon about this acquisition. Just ask Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq has nothing against the Lakers’ move for Hachimura. However, the Hall of Fame big man got brutally honest about not knowing who this young man was prior to his move to Hollywood:

“Albert Einstein said things you can get access to you should never memorize,” O’Neal said. “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are, that’s no disrespect. How am I supposed to know who the kid was?”

Even casual NBA fans probably have an idea about who Rui Hachimura is. Given that it’s part of his profession, it’s hard to believe that Shaq hasn’t even heard of Hachimura’s name in the past. Perhaps the legendary big man is just making a point here about his Lakers still not pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade move a lot of folks have been waiting for.

Nevertheless, Shaq hopes that Rui thrives in LA. O’Neal could not end his monologue without taking a subtle dig at the Wizards, though:

“I wish him well, I hope they do well but I didn’t know who he was I’m sorry,” Shaq continued. “… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards. I’m not watching them.”

That’s savage. Then again, what else do you expect from the great Shaquille O’Neal, right?