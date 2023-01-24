The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a substantial roster move that the fans have been waiting for. This came in the form of a Rui Hachimura trade with the Washington Wizards that saw Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks making their way to D.C. It’s not exactly a blockbuster trade, but this move could have a significant impact on LA this season.

According to reports, the Lakers pulled the trigger on the Hachimura trade with the intention of having him slide into the starting lineup. This comes via NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic:

“It’s unclear if Hachimura will start on Day 1, but the expectation is that he will start next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis once the rotation settles, multiple team sources told The Athletic,” Buha wrote.

This makes a lot of sense. Hachimura is expected to slot in alongside LeBron and AD in the Lakers frontcourt. This should leave Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, and Lonnie Walker IV battling for the two starting guard slots. Whoever ends up as the odd man out will join Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Thomas Bryant as part of a formidable second unit for LA. Let’s not forget that the like of Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Max Christie are also all still in the mix for the Lakers.

We’ve all heard the narrative about the Lakers just needing to be healthy in order to emerge as a real threat in the West. This should happen sooner rather than later, and now that Rui Hachimura is in the mix, it does seem like LA is now in line to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.