LeBron James’ latest comments about the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt to trade for Kyrie Irving aren’t sitting well with Russell Westbrook’s brother, Ray Westbrook.

Westbrook’s sibling didn’t hide his shock after seeing how disappointed LeBron was with the botched Irving deal for LA. James made his opinion clear on the matter during an appearance on Michael Wilbon’s podcast on Monday.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed (at) not being able to land such a talented (player) … that can help you win championships. … But my focus has shifted now,” James said in the interview.

Any deal for Kyrie Irving with the Lakers would have included Russell Westbrook, and the Nets did want the explosive guard to be part of the trade along with a couple more young assets. With that said, Ray Westbrook couldn’t believe the blatant disrespect towards his brother:

Russell Westbrook's brother reacts to the LeBron James interview, where James expressed disappointment that the Lakers couldn't trade for Kyrie Irving. In the proposed deals, Westbrook would have been traded.

With all the reports mentioning Russ in the Lakers’ attempt to trade for Kyrie, it remains to be seen how it’ll impact Westbrook’s play and motivation towards the team. Sure enough, what has happened won’t make him happy one bit. He has fully embraced the bench role that the Purple and Gold gave him, but in the end, it’s not enough for the franchise.

It is also unknown if Westbrook will even still be a Laker past the February 9 trade deadline, but considering the recent social media activity of Russ’ brother, there might be a trade smoke after all.