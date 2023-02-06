With the Brooklyn Nets trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, details of other teams offers for the star guard are starting to come forward. It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns all had levels of interest in a potential deal for Irving and it has been no secret that the Lakers were eager to reunite Irving with LeBron James with Russell Westbrook as a potential centerpiece to the Nets. The Lakers rumored interest in acquiring Irving first sprouted up in the offseason and that chatter only continued as the season began amid Irving’s suspension earlier this season. That chatter intensified in recent days with Kyrie Irving’s out of the blue trade request but the Nets ultimately decided on a different package. Now, details of what the Nets wanted in return from the Lakers have emerged as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As reported by Charania, the package the Nets wanted from the Lakers did include Russell Westbrook, but they also wanted promising young players in Max Christie and Austin Reaves as well as two first round picks and the opportunity for pick swaps. Whether or not the Lakers were willing to acquiesce to the Nets demands is uncertain, but the Nets ultimately moved on from the Lakers and chose to go with the Mavs offer of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith a first round pick and two second round picks.

A potential Lakers deal would have reunited Westbrook with Kevin Durant whom he played with for six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s likely Westbrook, who has been coming off the bench for the Lakers, would have regained a starting role with the Nets.