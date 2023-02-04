No matter what he does, Russell Westbrook cannot seem to find a way to stay out of trade rumors this season. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Westbrook has seen his name once again pop up in rumors, and it looks like he may end up actually getting moved after what feels like years and years of speculation.

Only adding fuel to the fire is Westbrook’s brother, Ray Westbrook. Ray has been going around on Twitter liking tweets that would imply that he is in favor of his brother getting traded, which of course, fans on Twitter quickly caught wind of. While this obviously isn’t coming from Russell himself, it’s notable to see someone in his circle expressing these sentiments.

Russell Westbrook's brother Ray recently liked these two tweets. Is this something, nothing or everything? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iUNngjRxs0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 4, 2023

While Russell Westbrook once again isn’t having a great season (15.7 PPG, 7.6 APG, 6.3 RPG, 41.2 FG%), but he’s making an impact for the Lakers as the leader of their second unit. Despite that, it’s clear that the Lakers need more talent on their roster, and moving Westbrook may allow them to bring in some of that talent. As a result, Westbrook has once again found his name on the trade market.

Of course, the Lakers may have to part with their only two remaining tradeable draft picks, but as the deadline nears, a trade involving Westbrook seems more and more likely to go down. It’s clear that his brother would be in favor of such a deal, and while that doesn’t guarantee anything, it’s safe to say that the Westbrook trade rumors are ratcheting up once again.