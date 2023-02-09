Patrick Beverley was one of the first NBA players to react to what could be a landscape-shifting blockbuster trade that went down on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers were able to strike a deal with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves that will see D’Angelo Russell, among others, make their way to LA. In the process, the Lakers have also successfully pulled the plug on the failed Russell Westbrook experiment.

Beverley quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the groundbreaking news. Needless to say, Pat Bev is excited to reunite with his former Wolves teammate:

The gang is Back❤️ https://t.co/LCxJY1GfDI — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 9, 2023

In case you forgot, Beverley spent last season in Minnesota. The Lakers veteran made quite an impact on the team too, and it seems that he was also able to build lasting relationships with some of his former teammates. D’Angelo Russell is one of them, and this could also be the case for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are both also headed to Hollywood as part of the trade. As Beverley said, the Timberwolves gang is now back together.

It is worth noting, however, that Beverley made no mention of Russell Westbrook’s departure from LA. These two former rivals ended up becoming BFFs even before they teamed up with the Lakers. Russ is now headed to the Utah Jazz where he’s expected to be bought out immediately. It will be interesting to see if Pat Bev has some sort of farewell message to his good buddy now that they’re parting ways.