By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers got some positive development on the Russell Westbrook injury font after the star guard had to leave Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a foot issue.

Westbrook played in just 11 minutes against the Hornets due to what the team called a left foot soreness. The fact that he didn’t return after halftime raised plenty of concerns that his injury is serious, even though head coach Darvin Ham played it down postgame and noted that they just decided that it’s better to shut him down for the contest.

It certainly didn’t help that Westbrook has history with left foot issues, having missed two games in December because of it. There have been plenty of times he was listed on the injury report for the same health problem.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Lakers fans will have to worry that Westbrook’s injury would be a long-term one. According to the latest injury report from the team, he is probable to play on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

With Anthony Davis still out and LeBron James questionable because of his lingering ankle soreness, it’s definitely great news that Russell Westbrook has a high likelihood of playing when they host the Heat at Crypto.com Arena.

Hopefully, though, Westbrook’s foot issue won’t return and bother him when he steps on the court once again. He has been playing really well for the Lakers ever since he moved to the bench, and there’s no doubt he’s crucial to the team’s success.