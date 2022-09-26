Russell Westbrook’s starting status gets murky update from Darvin Ham

Russell Westbrook remains with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the question is, will he start or come off the bench in 2022-23? There have been numerous reports stating he could be a second unit player after a tumultuous debut campaign.

At Media Day on Monday, head coach Darvin Ham was of course asked about just that. At this point, he’s yet to make a decision. Via Michael Corvo:

“We’re a ways away. We have several options…We have more than enough options that we’re comfortable with.”

Darvin Ham on Westbrook's commitment to defense: "He’s told me personally he’s going to commit to that side of the ball. That’s what camp is for. We’ll see." https://t.co/ArozNOf8Te — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) September 26, 2022

Russell Westbrook struggled to fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2021-22. Plus, LA brought in both Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder this summer. There’s a good chance they choose to start one of them at PG and use Russ as a backup.

That would be a big change for him, but if he’s able to make more of an impact off the bench, then so be it. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists last year, which aren’t awful numbers. It was his poor shot selection and careless turnovers which proved to be a problem. Given the hefty salary, it’s been hard for the Lakers to actually trade him.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Russell Westbrook made it clear he doesn’t care about feeling wanted by the organization, he just needs to let his play speak:

“I don’t need to,” Westbrook told ESPN recently. “I need to just do my job. Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job as I’ve always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete.”

If he does that and plays like the future Hall of Famer he is, there will be no issues. Perhaps the Lakers will even be a legitimate contender. It also sounds like he might just embrace whatever role he’s given, too.