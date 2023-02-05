Kyrie Irving’s bombshell trade request shook up what appeared to be a tepid NBA trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked as a potential destination, just as they were during the offseason. Any such exchange would have to involve Russell Westbrook to make the contracts match.

Westbrook isn’t blind to the whole ordeal. The Lakers star has been traded thrice in the past four seasons and knows it could easily happen again between now and February 9th – whether for Kyrie Irving or a completely different package.

Asked if there’s “added pressure” to perform given his involvement in trade speculation, Westbrook answered with a resounding “no”:

“No, I do not,” said Russell Westbrook. “That’s not up to me. Like I said, I’ve known this is a business since I was 18, 19 years old. My dad told me that at a young age is when you get into this league, it’s a business. Whatever decision they make, I’ll make sure I’m ready professionally like I always have been and always will be.”

Russell Westbrook nonchalant about trade rumors: "I've known this is a business since I was 18, 19 years old."

Given the way the Lakers’ payroll is structured, Russell Westbrook would almost have to be sent back in any trade that brings any big money player back to Los Angeles. Aside from the salaries of Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, only Patrick Beverley brings home a double-digit annual paycheck at $13 million. The rest are all under $6.5 million.

Kyrie Irving makes just shy of $37 million which is the figure LA would need to approach if they hope to trade for him. For Russell Westbrook, he’s just ready to hoop – no matter where he ends up after the NBA trade deadline.