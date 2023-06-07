Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most legendary basketball players of all time, and he's remained a prominent figure in the sports world ever since his retirement. However, Shaq appears to have taken a quick break from basketball, as he was spotted grabbing dinner with Brittany Renner in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Renner, who has become notorious for speaking out on her encounters with professional athletes and having a child with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, certainly caught attention for linking up with Shaq here. But according to many sources familiar with the situation, the pair are just good friends who were catching up over dinner, not the couple that some fans believe they suddenly may be.

“Shaquille O'Neal hit up an L.A. hot spot for dinner on Tuesday, and the NBA legend was joined by none other than internet personality Brittany Renner, but we're told it was nothing more than two friends catching up…Sources tell us the two are NOT an item — they have been cool for a long time and just wanted to reconnect…You can stick a fork in the dating rumors, 'cause our sources are adamant it was strictly platonic.” – TMZ Sports

It's certainly interesting to see Shaq out in public with Renner, and while everyone is obviously going to initially think they are dating, it doesn't appear that is the case. This simply appears to be two friends just going out to grab dinner, but if they pop up in public again in the near future, chances are people won't end up believing that they are just friends after all.