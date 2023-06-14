LeBron James has accomplished a whole lot in his five seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. Most notably, he led the Lakers to a championship back in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. But he's also been named to the All-Star team every season that he's donned the purple and gold and even led the league in assists in 2020.

Recently, Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson talked to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal about LeBron James potentially getting his own statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. And O'Neal dropped a truth bomb, per a tweet from Robinson's official Twitter account:

“If they wanted to give him a statue, I’d be fine with that.”

LeBron James deserves a statue in front of Staples Center says @SHAQ to @BallySports: “If they wanted to give him a statue, I’d be fine with that.” More Here ➡️ https://t.co/0D9WhQxiAV “He did win a title with the Lakers and lot of people say that it doesn’t count. “LeBron has… pic.twitter.com/stzXBybSpK — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) June 14, 2023

LeBron James, 38, has played 20 years in the NBA. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Akron native struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — James' 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season when he was still a Cleveland Cavalier.

It seems only a matter of time until James gets his own statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. After all, he helped the Lakers win their only title since the year 2010. Plus, James has put up huge numbers year in and year out since joining the Lakers. Exactly when James would get his own statue is up in the air, as he still seemingly has a few years left in the tank. But expect James to get a statue at some point.