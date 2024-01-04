Shaquille O'Neal facing legal trouble.

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is finding himself in legal trouble. The Basketball Hall of Famer and his production company, Jersey Legends Productions, are said to be being sued by an associate, Donnie Wilson (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post).

“The complaint was filed by Donnie Wilson in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing O’Neal, his Jersey Legends Productions co-founder Michael Parris, as well as the company of itself of breach of contract and ‘numerous' labor code violations over an allegedly violated verbal agreement said to have been “legally binding.”

Lakers great in new legal trouble?

A statement from the complainant's lawyer also mentioned the former Lakers center's involvement in a class-action lawsuit against the FTX.

“Shaquille O’Neal certainly can come across as everyone’s best friend, just a big jovial guy — apparently until he owes you money,” Ron Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers said.

“He hid from attorneys for months trying to serve him in a class-action lawsuit over the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange and his endorsements of the company and now he’s basically doing the same with Mr. Wilson, hiding from his financial obligations. It’s just shameful behavior by a celebrity of his status.”

O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions co-founder Michael Parris is also part of the lawsuit filed by Wilson, who alleges Parris of verbally guaranteeing him a share of 18 percent interest ownership in the company. Wilson's lawsuit also claims that Jersey Legends Productions never paid him for his services.

“During the production of these works, [Wilson] worked with O’Neal. Parris told [Wilson] that O’Neal knew Plaintiff was neither getting paid and was still not getting any formal recognition of his status as part-owner of Jersey Legends,” the lawsuit read. “Per Parris, O’Neal knew [Wilson] was going to be made part owner and would be taken care of in the end.”

This is a different court battle that the former NBA Most Valuable Player will have to deal with.

O'Neal played in the NBA for 19 years, spending the majority of his time in the league with the Lakers from 1996 to 2004. He also played for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.