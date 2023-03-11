At 7-foot-1 and around 300 pounds, it’s hard for Shaquille O’Neal to hide from anyone, but the retired NBA star has managed to evade attorneys looking to serve him with papers as part of a class-action lawsuit against failed crypto exchange FTX.

The lawsuit from investor Edwin Garrison list several celebrities that endorsed FTX as defendants including Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.

Lawyers for Garrison tell Sarah Emerson of Forbes that they have been searching far and wide for The Big Shaqtus, but he has proved to be too quick for them.

“We have spent great efforts (4 different service companies) trying to get you all served with our Complaint,” Garrison’s lawyers David Boies and Adam Moskowitz wrote in an email to defendants on Tuesday. “Only one, however, has chosen to evade service, in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations.”

That person, according to the lawyers, is O’Neal. Over the past month, the 7-foot-1-inch tall athlete has allegedly hidden inside his home when process servers appeared at his door with court papers. The lawyers also claimed to have contacted Shaq’s last known litigation counsel to no avail. Boies and Moskowitz did not respond to a request for comment.

“The Big Aristotle” has remained quiet for the most part outside of a few statements in December. This week U.S. District Judge Kevin Moore said he is considering removing O’Neal from the lawsuit.

Shaq has remained busy in his retirement. He is one of the hosts of the award-winning “Inside the NBA” show on TNT, a celebrity spokesman for several companies, and owns franchises in Papa John’s Pizza and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.