Some Lakers fans are calling fake news on bald LeBron James

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season, star forward LeBron James made a shocking decision. After dealing with roasts about his hair for years, James uploaded a picture of himself and his new bald head to social media, showing fans his new look that they have been suggesting he undergo for years now.

The problem is that the picture James uploaded may not be real. It’s tough to tell with all the various filters and such you can put on pictures nowadays, but many folks are beginning to believe that James hasn’t actually gone bald, but has tricked his fans into thinking he has by applying a filter to himself on the picture he posted online.

“James posted a picture of himself on Instagram sporting a bald head in the barber’s chair, but…dubious is probably the best way to describe it. This is almost certainly a filter of some sort. It doesn’t look bad at all. It just might not be real. There’s an image blur surrounding his head that makes this extremely questionable.” – Mike D. Sykes, II, For The Win

You can never really tell what’s real and fake in pictures nowadays, and James’ recent photo of his bald head has raised a lot of questions around the internet. Some believe that James did indeed go bald, and think the photo is realistic. Others, like Sykes above, believe that James has applied a filter on himself to troll his fans.

James has certainly caused a divide on the internet for the time being, and while nobody knows the answer to whether or not the picture is real, we will certainly find out the answer soon enough.