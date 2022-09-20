LeBron James has officially done it. After years and years of jokes about his receding hairline, the Los Angeles Lakers star has finally accepted his fate as a balding man, like the millions of 40-ish males out there.

Check out King James looking ecstatic showing off his clean shaven head:

LeBron finally gave up on his hairline…NOT 😅 WYD when he pulls up to your local rec center for pickup? pic.twitter.com/wwRkdKxsg5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

Some, including former NBA veteran Evan Turner, reacted in disbelief that LeBron James actually decided to let go of the locks up top. Others remain completely wary given that a bald LeBron has been teased in the past, only for its supporters to be left unfulfilled once the season starts.

Ain’t no way LeBron went bald Is this true? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 20, 2022

I’ve been fooled by too many bald photos before. I’m remaining cautious here with LeBron. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) September 20, 2022

The overwhelming majority of reactions predict that this is exactly the move the Lakers needed their superstar to make. Forget offseason workouts and pick-up games where NBA stars drop 40 on plumbers and low-level professionals. Nothing signals a monster season quite like channeling your inner Michael Jordan with a clean noggin.

wow he finally let it go… bald lebron bouta drop 80 on you niccas 😂 https://t.co/obc4WeprIz — Slim Dotty 💭 (@718SLlM) September 20, 2022

Finally LeBRON going bald.🤯🤣🤣🤣

Ring 5 on the way pic.twitter.com/IUEwI5TRtp — Wazza (@KDlotion) September 20, 2022

Bald Lebron???? MVP confirmed. Bro In his healing stage now, acceptance is the first step. — Odjo Cinco (@kid_odjo) September 20, 2022

Lebron went bald? MVP otw — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) September 20, 2022

While an MVP and another ring to add to the Lakers’ tally are supposedly in the cards for him now, some other fans believe that bald LeBron James can bring an even greater impact for all the bald men out there. King James rocking the bald look would no doubt help all the bald kings out there.

YES LEBRON; BALD MEN UNITE! https://t.co/nR533pinRW — #KUFBALL STAN ACCOUNT (@CalebABobo) September 20, 2022

Lebron going bald is big for the culture. Bringing awareness to the receding hairlines worldwide. — The Big Vibe (@ChefWaites) September 20, 2022

Others are now declaring LeBron James the true goat for going bald, as if his hairless hairdo was the final cherry needed on top of the legendary sundae that has been his career.

Lebron would easily be the greatest bald headed athlete of ALL TIME. — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) September 20, 2022

Lebron bald finally in the goat conversation lmao — Za Morant (@LAD2_3) September 20, 2022

There’s still about a month before the season starts. But as things stand, we’re about to get a bald LeBron James in-season sighting.