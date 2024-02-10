Spencer Dinwiddie is one of several players available in the buyout market

The NBA trade deadline had finally come to pass on Thursday, marking an end to players being shipped from one team to another. Still, this doesn't mean that organizations have no more room for transactions. Right now, there are still a number of players in the buyout market that could be of use to any team, and one of them is Spencer Dinwiddie.

After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors, Dinwiddie was waived by Toronto, marking his availability to sign with any team. And right now, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers could be a frontrunner for the guard.

During the Lakers' 139-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Dinwiddie was present at the Crypto.com arena. To make things more interesting, the 30-year-old sat beside Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, via ClutchPoints.

Spencer Dinwiddie just straight up sitting next to Rob Pelinka 👀 Will he be a Laker soon?pic.twitter.com/CwrfVFUBjp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2024

Spencer Dinwiddie might just be the Lakers' missing piece

Before being shipped by the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season. Providing instant offense every time he steps on the floor, the guard could be of use the the Lakers right now, considering the team's latest string of injuries.

During LA's previous outing against the Denver Nuggets, Max Christie went down with an ankle sprain and was ruled out against the Pelicans on Thursday. Additionally, the Lakers are missing key pieces in their roster such as Cam Reddish, Jared Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, who are all nursing injuries of their own.

On the bright side, the Lakers have won four out of their last five games, which include victories over teams such as the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. Still, having a seasoned veteran like Dinwiddie on the roster could provide an extra boost as the team aims to make a push up the standings.