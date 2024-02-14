Welcome to your new home!

The Los Angeles Lakers family has a new member and he was well-received. Spencer Dinwiddie absolutely thrived under the limelight. LeBron James and Anthony Davis took center stage against the Detroit Pistons. But, the newcomer still had a fun first game at Crypto.com Arena, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“That was fire. That was elite,” were the words that Spencer Dinwiddie used to describe his debut for the Lakers.

Darvin Ham allowed Dinwiddie to get familiar with the Lakers' style of play. In 31 minutes of action, he played as one of the team's leading floor generals. This notched him six points as well as seven assists. He also grabbed two rebounds to round out his Lakers debut.

There is a lot of work to do for him to get fully acclimated to their set plays. Nonetheless, the Lakers still have a good acquisition in their hands because they have a good scorer who can also create opportunities for his teammates. Moreover, he becomes one of the team's microwaves due to his very infectious playing style. His ability to hound defenders in the perimeter allows the Lakers to be more versatile when it comes to running both zone and man-to-man schemes.

This is also not yet Dinwiddie's full potential. With the Brooklyn Nets, he was able to put up nearly 13 points along with six dimes throughout the span of 48 games. If Rob Pelinka's goal was to get a replacement for Gabe Vincent, he more than accomplished it.

The Lakers decimate the struggling Pistons

As a former Lakers player declared, “Don't be that team.” LeBron James and Anthony Davis surely did not want to be the Pistons' ninth entry in the win column this season. Both of the All-Stars put up big numbers to get the win despite the late-game scoring surge of their opponents.

James had 25 points as well as also dropped eight dimes to lead the Lakers in scoring and assists. Davis followed suit by scoring 20 points and even notching four assists. The aspect of the game that he clearly dominated was rebounding. He led all the players with 14 rebounds, 11 of them came from the defensive end while three came on offense.

The Lakers have now won seven out of their last 10 matchups. Will they retain this momentum after the All-Star Break?